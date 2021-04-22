UP govt to hire youth in pollution checking centres

Under the scheme, the Transport Department is opening 600 Automobile Pollution Testing Centres to check the problem of toxic smoke being released from the vehicles.

Lucknow, April 22 (IANS) Keeping in mind the thousands of young unemployed people in the state, the UP Transport Department has come up with a new scheme.

Youths who have passed High School will get employment in these centres.

According to the scheme, 600 pollution checking centres will be opened at the tehsil level in all the 75 districts of the state, including Lucknow.

Around 1,000 youth with a high school pass certificate will be directly involved in this project.

Moreover, with an increase in the production of pollution testing machines to be installed in these centres, the income of more than 10,000 people, engaged in its maintenance, will also increase.

The department has already completed the preparations to set up these 600 centres.

Maximum number of unemployed people will be connected to this scheme and arrangements will be made to issue PUC certificates by opening pollution checking centres in every area.

At present, there are only 75 pollution control centres in the state capital while the number of vehicles has exceeded 2.5 million.

The National Green Tribunal had earlier expressed concern over the increasing pollution in the state, after which the Transport Department prepared a new plan to open more and more pollution testing centres in the state on the instructions of the Chief Minister.

Till now, only a few selected institutions including petrol pumps or recognized garages were allowed to open pollution checking centres but now they have been allowed to be opened in private areas as well.

Any person complying with the prescribed terms and conditions will be able to open a pollution checking centre and issue a PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate. Any person, NGO, trust, firm, company, public company, people related to partnership can apply online on the portal prepared by the Transport Department.

New provisions have been made in the Uttar Pradesh Online Motor Vehicle Pollution Scheme Check Centre-2020.

