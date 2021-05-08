UP govt to hold funerals of Covid victims free of cost

Lucknow, May 8 (IANS) With the bodies of deceased Covid-19 patients piling up in large numbers, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday passed an order according to which it would hold the funerals of all those persons who died of the virus without charging any money. This government order would be applicable within the Municipal Corporation limits.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced this decision after reviewing the matter with Team Nine about the exorbitant amount of money charged for a funeral following death due to Covid-19 in several districts.

Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has sent a letter to all the municipal corporations and civic bodies directing them to arrange free funerals of deceased Covid patients falling within the limits of the urban bodies.

The municipal corporations will bear the expenses of funerals at all crematoriums, cemeteries and cremation grounds falling within the limits of the corporation.

It has been made mandatory to follow Covid-19 protocols while conducting such funerals.

The expenditure incurred on the funerals will be met by the urban bodies from their own resources or from the State Finance Commission. A maximum amount of Rs 5,000 will be spent on each funeral.

