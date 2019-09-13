UP govt to no longer pay income tax of CM, ministers

Announcing the decision, state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the ministers will now pay their own income tax.

"As per directions from Adityanathji, all ministers will now pay their own income taxes. He has said that the state will move to end the provision," he said.

The existence of a four-decade-old law that makes the Uttar Pradesh government pay the income tax of all ministers has come as a shocker to many on Friday. However, some political leaders said that they never knew about the law.

According to the UP government officials, the Uttar Pradesh Ministers' Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Act, 1981 provided that the Chief Minister and his council of ministers do not have to pay their income tax.