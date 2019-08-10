UP govt to provide free ride to women on Raksha Bandhan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state government will offer free travel to all women of the state on government buses of all classes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.



"Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival. I wish the citizens of this state a very happy Raksha Bandhan. On the occasion of this auspicious festival, the state government has directed the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to offer free transportation to women on Raksha Bandhan in all category of buses," Yogi told ANI.

"The free transportation service will remain effective for 24 hours starting from midnight of August 14 till midnight of August 15. The women of this state will be given adequate security in the buses during the free travelling. This is a gift to all the sisters of Uttar Pradesh by the state government," he added.

Chief Minister wished all the daughters and sisters of the state a very happy Raksha Bandhan. He assured all the women that the nation will continue celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan with same love and joy. (ANI)

