UP govt will transfer money into kids' account for uniform, bags

Lucknow, April 5 (IANS) Each student in a government school in Uttar Pradesh will now get a sum of Rs 1,100 in his or her bank account for buying school uniform, bag and shoes.

The decision has been taken to avoid delays in distribution of these items every year.

According to the government spokesman, "After a decision by the basic education department about depositing a certain amount into each beneficiary's account for the procurement of uniforms, school bags and shoes, the proposal has been sent to the cabinet."