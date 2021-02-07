UP: Heroin worth over Rs 2 crore seized, 1 held

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested a polydrug smuggler from Rasulpur police station limit and seized heroin worth Rs 2 crores and 50 lakh from the accused.



Ajay Kumar Superintendent of Police Firozabad said, "Mehboob Khan, a resident of Ghalib Nagar was arrested and 500 grams of heroin have been recovered from his possession. The seized heroin is estimated to be approximately worth more than Rs 2,50,00,000 in the international market."

"More than 5,000 grams of marijuana has also been recovered from Mehboob. Since 1999, more than 20 cases have been registered against him," he added.

SP said that the investigation is ongoing and as per the progress of the case more details will be disclosed. (ANI)

