UP: Kamlesh Tiwari's family meets Adityanath at his residence

Lucknow: The family members of murdered Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari on Sunday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence here.

Earlier today, Tiwari's family had left from their residence in Sitapur for Lucknow to meet the Chief Minister.

"We are going to meet Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister had given us time to meet at around 11 am today. The police are taking us there," Tiwari's widow told ANI.Son Satyam Tiwari also confirmed the development while Tiwari's mother refused to comment.The family had earlier demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA)-led investigation in the matter saying they don't trust the state administration."We want the NIA to investigate the case, we do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards, how can we possibly trust the administration then?," Satyam Tiwari had said on Saturday.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the killers of Kamlesh Tiwari will be brought to book.Tiwari was shot dead at his residence in Lucknow by some unidentified persons on Friday afternoon. The family of the victim had said that he had received a death threat in 2016.