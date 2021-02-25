UP: La Mart school shuts for 2 days as Covid spreads

La Martiniere principal, Carlyle Mcfarland, said that of the six workers found positive for Covid, two were staying on the school campus while four were residents of Ashiana locality.

Lucknow, Feb 25 (IANS) After schools in Prayagraj, it is now the prestigious La Martiniere Boys School in Lucknow that has been shut down for two days after six workers in the school tested positive for Covid.

He said that the workers who had tested positive did not have any contact with teachers and students since they were working at a construction site on the campus.

The school has been declared a containment zone and a medical team that reached there on Wednesday evening has collected 332 more samples, the reports of which will come by Thursday evening.

Director General health Dr. D.S. Negi said that focused sampling in schools will be done in which teachers, staff and children will undergo Covid tests.

It may be recalled that on Wednesday, nine Covid cases were reported from the Bishop Johnson School in Prayagraj and four from St Joseph's school.

Meanwhile, after reports of Covid cases emerging in prestigious schools in the state, several schools have decided not to reopen schools for primary classes from March 1.

Talking to IANS on condition of anonymity, the principal of a well-known Montessori school said, "We are not going to open the school from March 1. We have young children and who is going to take the responsibility of their well-being? Small children cannot be expected to follow safety protocols."

Another primary school teacher said that they would start online classes for primary sections and children would be asked to come to school only in the next academic session from April.

Parents, too, are equally unwilling to send children to school in view of the resurgence of Covid cases.

"Small children cannot be expected to maintain social distancing or wear a mask all time. The teachers cannot keep an eye on each child. Schools, in such a situation, are not safe and I will not send my six-year-old daughter to school," said Manjula Nagar, a parent.

