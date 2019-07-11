UP law panel recommends life imprisonment for mob lynching

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Law Commission has submitted a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath suggesting ways to curb the incidents of mob lynching in the state and recommended life imprisonment along with a heavy fine for the crime.



Speaking to ANI here, the commission's Chairman Justice (retired) Aditya Nath Mittal said: "Mob lynching incidents are increasing in the country. The commission did a study on it and submitted a report to the Chief Minister suggesting as to how to stop such incidents from happening and not only punishing the culprits."

The commission has recommended that the culprit be handed life imprisonment if the victim is killed in the incident.

"If the victim gets killed in the incident then life imprisonment along with a heavy fine is also recommended," Mittal said.

The commission on Wednesday submitted a draft bill to the government to combat the mob lynching incidents. (ANI)

