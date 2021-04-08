UP leads in vax drive with over 5L jabs in a day

According to the government spokesman, there was a sudden rise in the number of people coming for vaccinations and the total number of vaccinations on April 5 were 5,01,599.

Lucknow, April 8 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh has taken a lead in vaccination drive by surpassing other states and setting a new record by vaccinating more than 5 lakh persons in a day.

On April 5, due to the sudden rise in the number of vaccinations, Uttar Pradesh became the most vaccinated state. Considering the figures, a highest number of vaccine doses were given in the state on April 5, leaving behind Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, on April 5, a total of 2,58,475 vaccine doses were given in Bihar; 3,24,934 in Gujarat; 2,61,057 in Madhya Pradesh; 4,74,017 in Maharashtra; 4,75,558 in Rajasthan; 4,11,562 in West Bengal with the maximum being 5,01,599 vaccinations in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government has started a focussed vaccination drive for various professional groups from Thursday.

Covid-19 vaccination is being done for people who have crossed the age of 45 years in the state. So far, 65,00,506 people have been given the first dose of vaccine and 11,67,323 people have been given the second dose of vaccine. Thus, a total of 76,67,829 people had been given vaccine doses till Wednesday.

To control the spread of coronavirus, 'village monitoring committees' and 'mohalla monitoring committees' have been reactivated in urban and rural areas.

The committees will identify people coming from other states, get them medically examined and then will take necessary action against them.

--IANS

