UP likely to get its official 'state song' soon

According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, "The government has decided to designate one of the compositions as the state song very soon and the departments concerned are already working in this regard."

Lucknow, Aug 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh is likely to get its official 'state song' soon, an anthem that will be sung or played during important functions and in schools.

The Yogi Adityanath government that also started the practice of celebrating the state's foundation day as 'UP Diwas' three years ago on January 24, 2018, is working on various options for the lyrics before the most appropriate composition is adopted as the state song.

Uttar Pradesh, unlike most other states including Uttarakhand that was carved out of it in November 2000, does not have an official state song of its own.

Earlier known as the United Provinces, the state got its current name through a legislation on January 24, 1950, after two years of acrimonious debates and discussions over around 20 suggestions for the new name such as Aryavarta, Avadh, Bharat Khand, Brahmadesh, Hindustan, Ram Krishna Prant and Uttara Khand.

The state information department is said to be working on some lyrics, but the culture department is also gearing up to enlist public participation in composing songs, the best of which will then be designated as the official state song by the government.

The state government is also mulling to organise an online competition for people to pen songs as part of ongoing curtain raiser activities under the "Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched on March 12 this year and will culminate on August 15, 2023, after India celebrates the 75th anniversary of its Independence on August 15, 2022.

"After the week-long activities planned under the 'Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav' between August 9 and 16 are over, we will launch a competition for people to compose a state song. We will shortlist the best entries out of which the government will pick the best lyrics and designate the same as the official state song," a culture department official said.

"A state song instils a sense of pride in people about their state just as playing of the national anthem infuses a sense of patriotism in people and makes them proud of their country," an official said.

--IANS

amita/shs/bg