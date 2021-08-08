UP likely to set record in paddy production

Due to favourable weather conditions, the yield is likely to increase by one million tonnes in the current kharif season. Last year, the production of paddy had crossed 257.04 lakh tonnes.

According to an official release, the cultivation of paddy this year is on 60 lakh hectares of land against last year's 58.92 lakh hectares.

Lucknow, Aug 8 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh is all set to create a new record in paddy production for the second year in a row this year.

The Agriculture Department had set a target of cultivating paddy on 60 lakh hectares of land out of 96.03 lakh hectares in this Kharif season, of which sowing had been done on 57.72 lakh hectares till August 4.

Sowing of paddy on the remaining land is likely to be completed by August 15.

Based on the data of paddy sown last year and this year, it is now being claimed that this time there will be a record production of paddy in UP.

UP is also likely to set a new record in the production of coarse cereals like millet and maize as well due to the conducive weather, according to experts.

Out of 18 divisions in the state, the production of paddy is likely to the highest in Bareilly division due to its maximum sowing.

The official spokesman said that in Bareilly division, paddy has been sown on 194.40 thousand hectares of land, followed by 175.50 thousand hectares in Moradabad division, 156.01 thousand hectares in Meerut division, 141.40 thousand hectares in Aligarh division, 73.72 thousand hectares in Saharanpur division and 25 thousand hectares in Vindhyachal division.

With record production of paddy and coarse cereals, Uttar Pradesh's participation in the central food basket is set to increase further.

--IANS

amita/vd