UP man arrested for forcing wife, kids to convert

Fatehpur (UP), June 28 (IANS) A man from Purmai village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district has been arrested for allegedly exerting pressure on his wife and children to embrace Islam like he did.

Fatehpur's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rajesh Kumar said that the accused, Vijay Sonkar, was arrested on Sunday based on a complaint by his wife who said he had been coercing her and their children to become Muslims.