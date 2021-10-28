UP man arrested for using derogatory, abusive words against country

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district for allegedly using derogatory and abusive words against the country, police said on Thursday.



According to Jaunpur Police, the accused has been identified as Naseem, son of Rajai, resident of Sadi Ganj village North in Jaunpur district.

"One Naseem arrested for allegedly using derogatory and abusive words against the country, case registered; further investigation underway" tweeted Jaunpur Police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

