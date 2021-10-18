UP man attempts self-immolation over police inaction

The man identified as Ishwar Chandra Dikshit has been admitted with serious burn injuries to the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital.

Kanpur, Oct 18 (IANS) A 55-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district set himself on fire after pouring petrol in full public view to protest against police inaction in a land dispute case.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday in Shyam Nagar area.

The man's daughters have alleged that he took the extreme step due to police inaction in a dispute over their land in Bidhnu area in the district.

Dikshit has been living on rent in the house of Radhey Shyam Tiwari at Chanakyapuri in Shyam Nagar for the past four years.

His daughter Bhumika told reporters that he had bought a plot measuring 200 square yards in Gangapur Colony in Bidhnu from a woman Sunita Verma in 2017.

On the occasion of Dussehra on Friday, their family went to the plot to do some puja and associated rituals for starting the construction of the boundary wall.

"We were shocked when one Ghanshyam Singh Gaur came to the plot along with police and claimed the plot belongs to him. He had an altercation with my father who then approached Shyam Nagar police outpost and later Bidhnu police station, but no action was taken. Frustrated and disturbed over police inaction, he attempted to immolate himself," she said.

Inspector Chakeri police station, Madhur Mishra said: "Further investigations are on in this connection."

