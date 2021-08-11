UP: Man attempts to rape daughter, arrested

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday when the girl, who was married recently, was sleeping in her parents' house.

Lakhimpur Kheri, Aug 11 (IANS) A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his daughter in Maigalganj of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. The man has confessed to the crime.

Her father came home in an inebriated condition and touched her inappropriately. The victim, however, screamed for help, which woke up her mother who then called the police.

The victim reportedly told police that her father had sexually assaulted her in the past but she had remained quiet.

Meanwhile, the victim was sent for a medical examination on Tuesday.

Maigalganj SHO C.P. Singh said, "The accused was heavily drunk when we arrested him. His daughter and wife have given a statement against him at the police station. We will now present the victim in court to record her statement under section 164 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused has been sent to jail after he confessed to having committed the crime."

--IANS

