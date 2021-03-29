UP man beats girlfriend's father to death

The incident took place in the Shahi area of Bareilly district and the accused, Sripal, has been booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC.

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), March 29 (IANS) A 28-year-old man beat his girlfriend's father to death after the latter refused to marry his daughter to him.

According to additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Raj Kumar Agarwal, "The man's body has been recovered from the house and sent for post mortem. The accused wanted to marry his daughter but he turned down the proposal. Sripal beat him to death with a heavy stick. The accused is on the run. We will arrest him soon."

The younger brother of the deceased said, "My brother was looking for a suitable match for his daughter. Our family knew Sripal. On Saturday night, he came to our house with a bottle of alcohol and asked my brother to join him.

"In an inebriated condition, Sripal asked my brother for his daughter's hand. My brother refused and told him to leave immediately. Sripal first tried to take the girl with him and then bludgeoned my brother to death with a heavy stick and fled."

--IANS

amita/dpb