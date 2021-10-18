UP man booked for sending ex-girlfriend's obscene photos to her fiance

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 18 (IANS) A jilted lover sent obscene photographs of his former girlfriend to her fiance, which resulted in the cancellation of her wedding. The incident came to light after the victim's family lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station.

According to the police, the girl was having an affair with one Deepu who hails from the Kishni area of Mainpuri district, for the past many years. During their relationship, Deepu had shot many obscene photos of the girl. However, when he started putting pressure on her to marry him, the girl's family decided to get her married elsewhere.