UP: Man ends life over wife's proximity to woman boss

The police have registered a case against the victim's wife and her associate for abetment to suicide, after recovering three suicide notes from the victim's house in Gomti Nagar.

Lucknow, Oct 21 (IANS) A man ended his life by suicide following a dispute over his wife's proximity with her employer -- a woman social worker who runs an NGO in the state capital.

According to reports, Nikhil, who ran a grocery store, alleged in the suicide notes that his wife and her employer were responsible for his death.

"My wife's friend has destroyed my marital life forever. Police should take strict action against my wife and her female associate," the note read.

Station House Officer (SHO), Gomti Nagar, K.K. Tiwari told reporters that an FIR has been lodged against Nikhil's wife and her employer.

He said that Nikhil got married in 2012 and had a daughter.

A few years after the marriage, his wife started working in an NGO and came close to her employer. She stopped paying attention to her family.

Nikhil's father Kishan Kumar told police that the couple indulged in a verbal spat on Tuesday after which his daughter-in-law threatened to end her life.

"We informed her mother who took her daughter with her. Nikhil kept persuading her to return and later ended his life on Wednesday," the father said.

