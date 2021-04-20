UP man fined Rs 10K for not wearing mask

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh), April 20 (IANS) A man from Deoria has become the first offender to be fined Rs 10,000 for not wearing a mask.

This was the second time that he had been caught without a mask. Earlier, he had been fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing a mask.

According to police, Amarjit Yadav of the Bariyarpur police circle area in Deoria was found to be roaming around without a mask on April 17 and 18.