UP man held for abducting, marrying minor after conversion

The case was lodged on the complaint of the girl's mother who alleged that the youth gave her a 'nikahnama' before leaving her near her home and threatened her not to reveal it to anyone in her family.

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 11 (IANS) A 23-year-old youth has been held under the new anti-conversion law for allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl and forcefully converting her to get married.

Police arrested the accused youth, Tabarak Khan, from his residence in the Shahpur police station area of Gorakhpur on Wednesday and booked him under the anti-conversion law and on charges of kidnapping.

Khan is a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar and has been living in a rented house in Shahpur.

The girl's mother told police that Tabarak Khan had been harassing and stalking her daughter who studies in Class 6.

The mother said that three days ago, she found a document in Urdu language in her daughter's bag.

When she questioned her daughter, the latter said it was a 'nikahnama' (certificate of marriage).

"My daughter said that Tabarak kidnapped her on March 1, married her and then threatened to kill her if she told anyone in her family. He then dropped her back home," the mother said.

The woman took the 'nikahnama' to the police station and lodged a complaint.

The girl's parents are labourers.

Station House Officer Shahpur S.K. Singh said, "On the complaint of the girl's mother, we lodged an FIR under sections of kidnapping and UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020 on Sunday. The medical report of the girl is awaited. Other sections would be added after the statement of the girl is recorded in court."

He said that in the nikahnama, the name of the girl has been changed.

Police officials said they are looking for the person who helped Tabarak in conversion of the girl and in performing 'nikah'.

