UP man held for concealing identity, threatening minor

The youth, Ishaque, had hid his real identity when he befriended the girl and when she learnt the truth, she complained about the alleged stalker to her family members.

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 19 (IANS) The Mahoba police have arrested a youth under stringent sections of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act for allegedly impersonating, stalking and threatening a minor school girl for the past few months.

The 14-year-old girl is an intermediate student at a government school.

Ishaque has been booked under the anti-conversion law, besides IPC sections 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST act.

In the complaint, the girl's family members stated that Ishaque had initially befriended her by hiding his real identity and introducing himself as Raj.

About 15 days ago, when she came to know that the youth with whom she is in a relationship is a Muslim, she stopped talking to him and blocked his phone number. Ishaque then allegedly waylaid her and threatened her several times.

The threats allegedly ranged from abduction and wiping out her and her family members.

Inspector Kotwali, Balram Singh, said on Sunday, "We have arrested the accused and sent him to jail after registering a case under the anti-conversion law, besides relevant sections of IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act."

--IANS

amita/dpb