UP man held for strangulating wife over dowry

According to reports, Vinit had a fight with wife Shashi, 35, after her parents reportedly refused to buy a new sofa for him.

Lucknow, Sep 9 (IANS) A man strangled his wife to death and threw her down from the second floor after a fight over dowry demands, police said on Thursday.

The couple had got married eight years ago and Vinit claimed that the sofa he had been gifted during their marriage needed to be replaced.

Vinit had a fight with his wife on the issue on Wednesday evening and then strangled her to death. After that he threw her body from the second floor to make it look like a case of suicide.

The police have registered a case on the complaint of Shashi's brother Dilip.

Additional Deputy commissioner of Police (ADCP), north, Prachi Singh, said, "Vinit was forcing Shashi to ask her parents for a new sofa and Shashi was adamant that she would not ask her parents. When Vinit himself asked them, they refused him too."

Dilip told the police that Vinit was also asking for a gold chain and a bike as dowry gifts.

