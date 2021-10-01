UP man kills neighbour because she 'fought a lot'

Policemen, posted at Hasanpur station, took the accused, Rajpal Singh, into custody and rushed to the spot where he had claimed to have shot dead the woman, identified as Seema Devi.

The incident took place on Thursday evening.

Amroha, Oct 1 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, a 50-year-old man walked into a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and claimed that he had allegedly shot dead his neighbour, a 35-year-old woman, "because she used to fight a lot".

They found the body with a bullet wound in Deepur village, exactly in the same area.

Rajpal told police that he killed Seema, his nephew's wife, because "she fought a lot, created trouble and did not listen to him. That is why I shot her dead".

Rajpal is a history-sheeter and facing several criminal cases in Hasanpur police station.

He was booked for murder and sent to jail.

According to the family, Seema's husband had died five years ago. Later, she got married to her brother-in-law.

Amroha Superintendent of Police Poonam said: "The body of the deceased has been sent to the district hospital for autopsy and the accused has been arrested. Further investigations are underway."

--IANS

amita/ksk/