UP man kills wife for not serving salad with dinner

Shamli, June 2 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, a man, in a fit of rage, hacked his wife to death and injured his son after he was not being served salad with the dinner.

The accused has since been absconding.

The incident took place in Gogawan Jalalpur area here on Monday night.

The police spokesman said that Murli had demanded salad along with the dinner but his wife was busy with other work and did not serve him the salad with the food that led to an altercation between them and an angry Murli, attacked her with a hoe.