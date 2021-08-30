UP man kills younger brother over 'open defecation'

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 30 (IANS) A man has been arrested for killing his younger brother in a fit of rage over the issue of defecating in his field.

The incident took place in the Ghunchayi area of Pilibhit district on Sunday.

According to police, a woman had defecated in the cane field of her brother-in-law following which she was confronted by her nephews.