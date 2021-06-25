UP man marries woman after faking identity, held

Lucknow, June 25 (IANS) The Lucknow police have arrested a man for hiding his religious identity, marrying a woman and later forcing her to convert.

He had also allegedly raped the woman's daughter.

The incident came to light when the 35-year-old woman, who resides in a village under the Gudamba police circle, told police that a man named Imran Khan, who hails from Kanpur, faked his identity and introduced himself as Sanjay Chauhan.