UP medical student immolates self, reason unknown

According to family sources, the deceased was pursuing MBBS from a medical college in Pilakhni in the district and had been home for the last couple of months due to the pandemic.

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), April 14 (IANS) A third-year MBBS student allegedly set herself ablaze in her home in Saharanpur, said police.

Her father Ram Chandra said that Ambika seemed stressed for quite some time but never spoke to anyone about it. He added that she visited her grandmother in the neighbourhood on Tuesday and then returned home.

Later she went to her room and set herself ablaze.

The neighbours who saw plumes of smoke coming from the upper floor alerted the family.

They said that she succumbed by the time the others could rescue her.

Police said that the motive behind the suicide of the woman, Ambika Singh, 30, was not known yet.

Superintendent of Police (city) Rajesh Kumar said, "We have started an inquiry. The exact reason for the suicide is not known yet. Even the family members claim that they do not know why she took the extreme step."

--IANS

amita/dpb