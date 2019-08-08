UP Min calls for third-party audit of projects undertaken in last 2yrs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday issued instructions to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation and Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd to get an audit done by a third-party Chartered Accountancy (CA) firm regarding investment done in the projects to maintain effective supply of electricity in the past two years.



The direction issued by Sharma said the audit will be done on projects in the period of 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Sharma also said that a third-party committee will check the quality of works of all 33 KV, 11 KV and underground power lines constructed in the state. (ANI)

