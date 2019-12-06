UP Min hails Telangana Police for killing four rape accused in encounter

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Atul Garg on Friday hailed Telangana Police for shooting down four accused in rape and killing of a woman veterinary doctor in the state, during an encounter earlier in the day.



"This is a commendable step by (Telangana) police," Garg said.

He continued, "If they would have succeeded in running away, then, the whole nation might have been in shock."

The minister advocated for fast-tracking of rape cases and assured that the state government will ensure strict action against the people who set a rape survivor on fire in Unnao district.

According to Telangana Police, the four accused were shot dead by cops in "retaliatory firing" at the crime spot early on Friday.

The burnt body of a Telangana-based woman veterinary doctor was found on November 28 in Ranga Reddy district. Later, it was found that the doctor was gang-raped and killed before being burnt by the accused. (ANI)

