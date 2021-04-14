UP Minister Ashutosh Tandon tests positive for COVID-19

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.



"After feeling the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and found that report positive for COVID-19. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at home. People who have come in contact with me in the past are requested to get themselves checked," the Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Tandon is the son of late Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.

Meanwhile, former state Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also tested positive for the virus.

Taking it to Twitter, Yadav said he is currently under home isolation and urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves checked for COVID-19.

"My reports for COVID-19 have come positive today. I have isolated myself and treatment has started at home. All the people who have come in contact with me in the last few days please get tested. They are also requested to remain in isolation for a few days," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.(ANI)

