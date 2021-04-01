UP Minister Brajesh Pathak receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow.



The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all above 45 years begins from today.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had on Tuesday announced that from April 1 all people above 45 years will be eligible for vaccination.

According to the Health Ministry, advance appointments for vaccination can be booked through http://cowin.gov.in, or one can visit their nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and get on-site registration done.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.43 crore today, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

According to the health ministry, a total of 6,51,17,896 vaccine doses have been given so far.

India started COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin. In the first phase, healthcare workers were administered the vaccine. The vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. (ANI)

