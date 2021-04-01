  1. Sify.com
  4. UP Minister Brajesh Pathak receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 1st, 2021, 11:30:09hrs
UP Minister Brajesh Pathak receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow.

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all above 45 years begins from today.
The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had on Tuesday announced that from April 1 all people above 45 years will be eligible for vaccination.
According to the Health Ministry, advance appointments for vaccination can be booked through http://cowin.gov.in, or one can visit their nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and get on-site registration done.
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.43 crore today, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.
According to the health ministry, a total of 6,51,17,896 vaccine doses have been given so far.
India started COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin. In the first phase, healthcare workers were administered the vaccine. The vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. (ANI)

