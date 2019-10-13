UP Minister slams AIMPLB, questions funding

"The AIMPLB should reveal its source of funding and registration. Terror funding is done from abroad. Their members stay in big hotels, travel by flights. From where is the money coming?" he asked, adding that an investigation will be initiated into the funding soon.

The Minister said that when terrorists are killed on foreign land, their connections are established with religious organisations in Uttar Pradesh.

"The AIMPLB is nothing more than an NGO whose members work for their own vested interest rather than for the larger interest of the Muslim community."

Raza added that at a time when the Supreme Court is about to give its verdict on Ayodhya land dispute title suit, the AIMPLB was "misleading" the people and was speaking against the apex court.