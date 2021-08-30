UP Minister stopped, made to walk through potholed street

The local people of the Bilaspur Assembly segment in Rampur stopped the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh while he was on his way to address a function in his constituency on Saturday evening.

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 30 (IANS) What began as an exception, now seems to be turning into a rule as elections draw near.

The local people made the minister get off his car and made him walk through the potholed road that was brimming with rain and sewage water.

The road had been 'repaired' with mud poured into potholes and quicklime sprinkled along it.

However, the rains washed away the effort.

The locals, who stopped the minister's car, were agitated as several complaints to repair the road over the last several months had failed to yield any result.

Ram Iqbal Singh, a local, said, "Nothing has been done to address the problems of people, despite several complaints. The condition of the road is continuously deteriorating. Rains make it worse. We just cannot walk. Hundreds of people use this road daily and face the risk of accidents."

Later, the minister, who is also the local MLA, slammed the irresponsible attitude of local administration and the civic body.

The BJP Minister said, "The issue being faced by people must be addressed at the earliest."

He accused the local administration of being "irresponsible towards the developmental work in the area". Aulakh also assured people that he will take up the matter at the state-level.

It may be recalled that last month, Kamal Malik, BJP MLA from Garhmukteshwar, who was on 'padyatra' to a village in Hapur district, was also made to walk through a waterlogged street in his constituency.

