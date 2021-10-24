UP Minister's remarks on farmers go viral

After state Minister Upendra Tiwari claimed that 95 per cent people are unaffected by increase in fuel prices, it is now Minister Manohar Lal a.k.a Munnu Kori who has been caught on camera telling people, "Vote dena ho tau do, varna na do (give votes if you want to, otherwise don't)."

The incident took place when the minister reached a fertilizer distribution centre on Saturday and had a tiff with the waiting farmers. The farmers asked the minister as to why they are being denied fertilizer.

A video clip of the minister's outburst is now going viral on social media.

On Friday evening, a farmer died in Lalitpur district after waiting for two consecutive days in a queue for fertilizer.

