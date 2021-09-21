UP: Minor girl found dead in home, mother blames ex-husband

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 21 (IANS) The body of a seven-year-old girl was found with her throat slit in her home at Joligarh village here.

Her child's mother had gone out for some work and on her return found her daughter lying in a pool of blood on Monday evening.

In her complaint, the woman, Shabnam, has named seven people, including her former husband and his relatives, for the murder.