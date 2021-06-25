  1. Sify.com
  UP: Minor tribal girl raped, accused held

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jun 25th, 2021, 09:20:36hrs
Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), June 25 (IANS) A 42-year-old man has been arrested for raping a four-year-old tribal girl in a village in Bhadohi district, police said on Friday.

According to reports, the victim's family was sleeping under the shed of a house when the accused picked up the girl and took her to an agriculture field where he raped her.

Station in-charge Pradeep Kumar said, "The family found the girl in an unconscious state from the field on Thursday."

A case under various sections of law has been lodged against the accused on the complaint of the girl's father.

The girl will be sent for a medical examination on Friday.

--IANS

amita/dpb

