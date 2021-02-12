UP MLA declared absconder in kidnapping case

Lucknow, Feb 12 (IANS) Independent MLA Aman Mani Tripathi has been declared an absconder by a court in Lucknow.

He has not been appearing in the trial proceedings for the past many dates despite warrants.

Special MP-MLA court judge P.K. Rai on Thursday also initiated the process to attach his property in the case as Tripathi, who is the MLA from Nautanwa in Maharajganj district, did not turn up in the court.