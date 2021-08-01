UP MLA gets a reality check in his constituency

A video showing Hapur MLA, Kamal Malik, being made to wade through knee-deep sewage water by the local people in the Nanai village area has sent shock waves in the party circles.

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 1 (IANS) At a time when the BJP is all set to launch its 'Ashirwad yatras' in Uttar Pradesh and seek the blessings' of voters on the eve of Assembly elections, this incident comes as a major setback.

In a minute-long viral video, Ravindra Kumar, husband of local village pradhan, can be seen pulling a reluctant Malik towards the lane -- full of sewage water -- with others jeering at him.

A few locals can also be heard saying, "Drag him into the water. Look, this is our MLA walking in sewage water because he has not done any work here."

Ravindra Kumar later told reporters that the MLA himself had expressed interest to see the 'real condition of the village' and so 'we showed him around'.

The MLA, however, claimed that no one boycotted his event or raised any slogans.

"I wanted to feel the pain of the villagers. Hence, I walked through the flooded lane. The video is being misused and blown out of context. I have taken up the matter with the local administration and asked them to find an immediate solution," the MLA said.

The video clip, meanwhile, has sent shock waves among the BJP MLAs.

"This is what is going to happen to most of us because the bureaucracy has not allowed us to do any work in our constituencies. We are bound to face the people's wrath and we hope that such incidents will serve as an eyeopener for the party high command," said a BJP MLA from eastern Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

amita/dpb