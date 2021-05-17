UP MLA worries about sedition charge if he talks too much

Lucknow, May 17 (IANS) Rakesh Rathore, a BJP MLA from Sitapur district, has hit out at his own government in Uttar Pradesh, saying that lawmakers like him do not have any freedom to speak the truth.

"This may lead to a sedition charge against me," he said while talking to reporters.

"I have taken many steps, but what is the stature of legislators? If I speak too much, then sedition charges may be invoked against me," he said when asked about getting trauma centre opened in the Sitapur.