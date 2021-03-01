UP MLA's supporters assault toll plaza staff

The video clip went viral on social media after which district police authorities have stated investigations into the case.

Superintendent of Police (Trans-Ganga) Dhawal Jaiswal told reporters that police have been making investigations into the incident.

He further added that statements of the toll plaza employees have been recorded and police have been verifying the facts as well as the series of incidents. He also claimed that police have also been scanning the CCTV footage regarding the incident.

According to reports, the security staff and supporters of the Apna Dal MLA, R.K. Verma had allegedly assaulted the toll plaza staff at Ramphalnari toll plaza on Pratapgarh-Prayagraj border on Saturday evening when the toll plaza employees asked them to show the pass.

Toll plaza employees claimed that the vehicle of the MLA had an old pass and when they asked about the new pass, the gunners and supporters of the MLA became agitated and started assaulting them. The chaos continued for about half an hour at the toll plaza.

Toll plaza employees claimed that they have submitted an application to the police station concerned while the supporters of the MLA have too complained against the toll plaza employees for misbehaviour and rough attitude.

The MLA, when contacted, refused to comment on the incident and said, "The matter is under investigation and the truth will soon be out in the open."

