UP MP also seeks ban on phrase 'Gorakh Dhanda'

Lucknow, Aug 23 (IANS) A week after the Haryana government banned the use of the word 'Gorakh Dhanda' -- a word used to refer to unethical practices --, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Kannauj, Subrat Pathak, has demanded a similar ban in Uttar Pradesh.

"The word Gorakh Dhanda hurts the sentiments of followers of Guru Gorakhnath. It is unethical to allow such words. I do not know when the term was coined and whether it was a part of a conspiracy to malign our saints. I appeal to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban this word and also thank the Haryana government for taking the initiative," he told reporters.