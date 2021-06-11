UP mulls to develop wetlands as tourist spots

UP has the maximum variety of Ramsar websites among the many 42 in India.

These include eight wetlands, designated as wetlands of worldwide significance (Ramsar Websites).

Lucknow, June 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh is planning to develop its main wetlands as tourism, academic, recreation and water sports activities hubs.

The eight wetlands of worldwide significance in UP include Higher Ganga River (Bulandshahr), Sarsai Nawar Jheel (Etawah), Saman Fowl Sanctuary (Mainpuri), Sandi Fowl Sanctuary (Hardoi), Samaspur Fowl Sanctuary (Rae Bareli), Parvati Arga Fowl Sanctuary (Gonda), Nawabganj bird sanctuary (Unnao) and Sur Sarovar (Agra).

According to a government spokesman, "As a result of efforts of the forest and other departments of UP, a number of wetlands have been designated as wetlands of worldwide significance.

The primary website to get this standing was the Higher Ganga River in 2005 and until 2019, this was the only one Ramsar website in UP. Today we have eight such sites."

These parks are wealthy in biodiversity. The wetlands are home to many vegetation (terrestrial and aquatic) and animals (terrestrial, aquatic, amphibians, reptiles, birds, bugs).

The state authorities additionally plan to develop them as locations for nature lovers and vacationers," he said.

The event plan consists of the development of roads for straightforward accessibility, boarding and lodging amenities, motion across the space, leisure actions like boating and water sports activities and on-line amenities.

--IANS

amita/sdr/