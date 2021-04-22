UP Nagar Palika head booked for hosting b'day party

The dance event was organised on the premises of the Nagar Palika office on April 12.

Farrukhabad, April 22 (IANS) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad have booked Kaimganj Nagar Palika Chairman, Sunil Chak, and eight others for violating Covid guidelines and organising a dance party on his birthday.

The case was registered after a video was tweeted by former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur on April 14.

Later, the video went viral on social media and drew flak form netizens.

In the video, the guests can be seen without masks and violating social distancing norms.

Inspector Kaimganj Kotwali, Sanjay Mishra, said: "Nagar Palika chairman Sunil Chak and eight others, Prabhat, Arbaz, Zubair, Rinky Gupta, Raj Pal, Nadeem and Amit Kumar and one unidentified person, have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and various sections in the Epidemic Diseases Act at Kaimganj police station."

Further investigations are on in this regard.

Chak is also a local BJP leader.

