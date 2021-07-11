UP: NIA conducts search in extortion case by Khalistani terrorists, arrests arms trafficker

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted a search at Uttar Pradesh's Meerut in connection with the extortion case by Khalistani terrorists. The agency has also arrested an arms trafficker for the same.



According to NIA, the team seized two country-made pistols of 0.315 bore, ten live rounds of 0.315 bore, one mobile phone, two SIM cards, and one memory card during the search.

The arrested arms trafficker has been identified as Mohammad Asif Ali, a 32-year-old resident of Meerut.

The case was originally registered at Mehna Police Station in Moga district on Punjab on May 22, 2021 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was based on the information received by Punjab Police that one Arshdeep Singh alias Aras, a resident of Moga, Charanjit Singh alias Rinku, a resident of Barnala, and Ramandeep Singh alias Jajj, a resident of Ferozepur, all currently abroad, had formed a gang and have been threatening and extorting money from businessmen of Punjab.

NIA had re-registered the case on June 10 and taken over the investigation.

"Investigation has revealed that the previously arrested accused Gagandeep Singh used to purchase arms and ammunitions from accused Mohd. Asif Ali and further supplied them to the other arrested accused Kamaljeet Sharma alias Kamal and his associates," the NIA statement read.

According to NIA, the weapons were used in faith-based targeted killings and for threatening and extorting money from businessmen of Punjab.

NIA has also conducted a search at the premises of Paramjit Singh alias Mangal, another arms trafficker involved in the case today. During the search, cash amounting to Rs 9 lakh, mobile phones, and incriminating documents were seized.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

