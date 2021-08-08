UP: No new COVID 19 cases in 50 districts, 10 districts free of active cases

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): No new COIVD-19 cases have been reported from 50 out of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh and there are 10 districts that have no active cases, said Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Information Navneet Sehgal on Sunday.



"In the last 24 hours, 50 out of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh reported no new cases of COVID-19 and 10 districts in the state have no active cases," he said in a virtual press conference today.

However, Sehgal raised a note of caution to follow COVID protocols.

"Transmission is very low but taking precautions is necessary at the moment," said ACS Information.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 58 new cases, 49 recoveries and zero deaths due to the coronavirus. The state currently has 593 active cases of COVID-19, said the official.

The ten districts that are free of COVID-19 cases include Aligarh, Amethi, Chitrakoot, Etah, Firozabad, Gonda, Hathras, Mirzapur, Pilibhit and Pratapgarh.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 16,85,406 cases have been registered in Uttar Pradesh. The recovery rate stands at 98.6 per cent.

"Overall positivity rate is 2.53 per cent and daily positivity rate is at 0.02 per cent," informed Sehgal.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to administer 5,36,00,000 doses of vaccine. (ANI)

