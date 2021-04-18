UP observes complete Sunday lockdown

Sunday lockdowns in the state will continue till May 15.

The lockdown was near total and a few medicine shops and outlets selling essential items remained open.

Lucknow, April 18 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh witnessed a complete lockdown on Sunday and the state government undertook a massive sanitization drive in all major cities.

The government spokesman said that the lockdown had been enforced to break the infection chain at the earliest.

"The more people cooperate with us, the earlier we will be able to contain the spread of Covid," he said.

Meanwhile, all municipal authorities in major cities carried out sanitization drives. Roads, public places, markets and densely populated areas were sanitized.

Students, who were taking the NDA examination, were allowed to move in buses with 50 per cent capacity.

Those working in the essential services sector were also allowed to move to their work places.

The state government is now strictly ensuring the use of masks. And the fine has been increased to Rs 10,000 for repeat offenders.

--IANS

amita/dpb