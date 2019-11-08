UP officials to meet CJI ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Lucknow, Nov 8 (IANS) Top officials from Uttar Pradesh are likely to meet Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Friday noon to apprise him of the preparations being made in the state ahead of the Ayodhya verdict.

According to highly placed sources, the Chief Justice will meet the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and police chief in his chambers.

Sources said that the officials would inform Gogoi of the festivals --Kartik Purnima and Prakash Parv and the Kartik Mela that will attract lakhs of devotees till November 13.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgment in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya any time next week, before November 17 when Justice Gogoi demits office. Justice S.A. Bobde, who will take over as the next Chief Justice, has termed the Ayodhya case 'one of the most important in the world'. The 63-year-old Chief Justice-designate is part of the five-judge bench that heard the 133-year-old title suit for over 40 days. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a three-hour review meeting with top police and administration officials in Lucknow late on Thursday. amita/in