UP: One active dengue case in Gorakhpur, administration on alert mode

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Gorakhpur district administration has made preparation to curb the spread of dengue in the district.



Ganesh Kumar, Principal, Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur said," Till now, 4,217 people have been screened in the medical college in which six dengue (ELISA) positive patients have been found and out of which five people got cured and went home while at present only one patient is admitted whose treatment is going on".

"All preparations have been made to deal with dengue as beds, medicines, oxygen is available in abundance in the hospital. 50 beds have been reserved in the medical college for dengue and if needed more will be arranged," added Kumar.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh informed that the state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state.

The minister informed that the government has noticed the loopholes in the working of the officials and that's the main reason for the viral outbreak in the city. (ANI)

