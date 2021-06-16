UP overcoming second Covid wave with active cases at 6,496

Additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal, said that this was a result of numerous proactive measures adopted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in limiting the transmission of the virus in the densely populated state.

The state has recorded merely 310 fresh Covid cases -- the lowest daily count in over two-and-a-half months -- with positivity rate down to just 0.1 per cent.

Lucknow, June 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh is finally overcoming the second wave of the pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh, he said, has also been registering a steep decline in the number of active Covid cases as the figure has dropped from a high of 3,10,783 in April to 6,496 now -- a remarkable reduction by 98 per cent.

The number of active Covid cases has also gone below the 300-mark in all the districts, barring one.

As many as 2,86,396 samples for the novel coronavirus infection were tested in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of tests to 5,41,45,947 so far.

Despite aggressive tracing and testing, Uttar Pradesh's positivity rate - which shows the level of infections among people - has been registering a steady decline for several days indicating signs that the dangerous Covid wave is receding from the state.

Sehgal said that the UP Covid model of Yogi Adityanath which initially started with the T3 regime (Trace, Test and Treat) and later added aggressive vaccination in it, has done wonders.

"Aggressive Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Uttar Pradesh government for containment and management of the pandemic, along with T3 and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour," he said.

In a recent achievement, Uttar Pradesh has crossed the milestone of administering 2.30 crore cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses.

UP has outnumbered many states in terms of vaccination against Covid. So far, the state has administered as many as 2,39,49,661 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, cumulatively.

Uttar Pradesh has also become self-reliant in terms of producing oxygen with as many as 14 more oxygen producing plants becoming functional in the state.

As many as 100 of the 436 sanctioned oxygen plants have already been established and are functional while work on the rest is going on in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

